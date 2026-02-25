Stadium bill clears another hurdle, voting bill stalls as session winds down

INDIANAPOLIS — As this legislative session winds down, efforts to bring the Chicago Bears to northwest Indiana cleared another hurdle today.

Senate Bill 27 would create funding mechanisms to build a stadium on land in Hammond.

It passed the House 95 to 4 and now heads back to the Senate for review and approval before going to the governor.

As it stands right now, Hoosiers will still have 28 days to vote early in this year's elections.

Jeff Amy/AP

Last week, an amendment was slipped into House Bill 13-59 without public comment to shorten the early voting period by 12 days to 16.

It passed the Senate elections committee, but since then, that bill has not moved forward and is not expected to.

It's possible the language could still be added to another bill, but time is running out as the session is expected to end Friday.

