State laws aim to raise awareness about cancer-causing chemical in fire fighters' gear

In essence, it is a lifesaver and health risk, at the same time.

The very substance protecting firefighters on the scene of a destructive fire is also the very thing hurting them, recent research is revealing.

It is the case for firefighters across Indiana and the country.

Professional Fire Fighters Union of Indiana president Tony Murray hopes a new law, enacted in 2023, could put pressure on companies making firefighter protective gear.

"If the very thing that we're putting on to protect us contains a harmful chemical that creates illness and even cancer, we want to try to rid that gear from having that," Murray said.

The chemical is Per- and Polyfluorinated Substances, or PFAS for short.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, PFAS are a group of chemicals used to make coatings and products that resist heat, oil, stains, grease, and water.

These chemicals can be found in everyday household items, including clothing, non-stick cookware, upholstery, fast food containers, microwave popcorn bags, sheets, and water-resistant jackets, just to name a few.

For firefighters, PFAS is embedded in their fire protective gear to create a moisture barrier that doesn't allow water in or out of their apparel.

"And that's necessary, when we go fight a fire to have that level of protection," Murray said, "The problem with that class of chemicals is that it's a known carcinogen."

In fact, the CDC reports occupational cancer is now the leading cause of death for firefighters.

The International Association of Fire Fighters also reports occupational cancer as the leading cause of death among firefighters. Statistics posted by the IAFF show cancer accounted for more than 74% of line-of-duty deaths in 2022.

Decatur Township Fire Department Chief Pascal Arnes knows the pain first hand that so many chiefs and firefighters also experience.

His department lost a close friend and lieutenant to cancer in November 2019.

Lt. Tracy Hayden was a devoted husband, father and dedicated colleague in the department.

"Not only here, but all around and across the state, we have seen many deaths related to cancers," Chief Arnes explains.

Hoosier firefighters and the unions representing them, hope House Enrolled Act 1341 raises awareness about the risks that come with wearing firefighter protective gear day in and day out.

The law states after June 30th, 2024, Indiana fire departments can only purchase firefighting gear with permanent labeling indicating whether or not the gear contains PFAS.

Essentially, the law will do nothing but inform firefighters about the chemicals in the apparel they wear, but the aim is to put pressure on companies manufacturing firefighting gear.

"We hope the companies start hopefully coming out with additional solutions and other ideas that might provide a safe product for our firefighters at a reasonable cost," Chief Arnes said.

The new law will impose a financial burden on both Indiana fire departments and the State.

Most fire departments set aside money in their budgets for new protective gear.

Smaller departments, however, may have to rely on grants to help buy gear that meets the new state law requirement, according to the Indiana Fire Chiefs Association.

In the meantime, another new state law, House Enrolled Act 1219, puts into motion a PFAS biomonitoring pilot program to study the effects of PFAS on the health of firefighters.

Part of the effort includes collecting and analyzing blood samples of 1,000 current or former firefighters and requires the Department of Homeland Security to report its findings to the governor and state lawmakers.