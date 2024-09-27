State of Downtown celebrates a decrease in crime, increase in tourism in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis officials are celebrating what they call a “blockbuster year” for the Circle City.

On Thursday, Downtown Indy Inc. hosted its annual State of Downtown. The meeting celebrated milestones the city has seen in the past year and looks to what the future has in store for Indianapolis.

“Downtown’s reputation as a world class host of big events and iconic moments took center stage in 2024,” Downtown Indy Inc. President & CEO Taylor Schaffer said.

Downtown Indy Inc. also released its 2024 Community Report, which outlines some successes from the year.

The report says downtown remains the safest district in Marion County. Violene crime is down around 23% from 2023 to 2024, and property crime is down over 11%.

According to Downtown Indy Inc., 874,450 pounds of trash has been removed, 874 blocks have been power washed, 5,911 stickers have been removed and 1,736 graffiti locations have been cleaned.

The event also highlighted new businesses that have opened in Indianapolis within the past year, as well as a growth in tourism across the city.

“This blockbuster year has been meaningful for our hotels and hospitality industry,” Schaffer said. “In the first six months of 2024, our partners at Visit Indy report Indianapolis ranked as the number one city in the national for increasing hotel revenue available per room.”

To read the full 2024 Community Report, click here.

WATCH | WRTV's latest headlines