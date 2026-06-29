State police crack down on impaired driving for Independence Day

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WRTV) — State police on Monday said they don’t want a repeat of the large number of crashes that marred Independence Day weekend last year.

Superintendent Anthony Scott said state troopers will partner with their local and county counterparts for the annual Operation C.A.R.E. Blitz, a nationwide effort to crack down on impaired and dangerous driving around the holiday.

“With the holiday weekend and the events surrounding this milestone, we expect a significant increase in travel, fireworks, and, of course, celebrations,” he said.

AAA researchers estimate more than 72 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles for the Independence Day weekend, setting a new record. More than 61 million of them will travel by car. Last year, state troopers counted 1,865 crashes during the holiday weekend. Those crashes left a total of 23 people dead and another 620 injured. Troopers said 92 of the crashes that weekend involved alcohol or drugs.

Scott said the simplest way to reduce those crashes is for drivers to designate a sober driver ahead of time or to arrange for third-party transportation such as a taxi or a rideshare. He said if you’re with someone who appears impaired, you should take their keys away and call a sober friend or find another way to get them home.

“We want you to enjoy the holiday weekend but our priority is to make sure that every Hoosier and visitor makes it home safely to their families this weekend,” he said. “It’s not about writing tickets. It’s about saving lives.”

Besides impaired driving, Scott said troopers will watch for violations of Indiana’s hands-free cell phone law and its seat belt law. According to the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, nearly 94% of Hoosier drivers wore their seat belts in 2024, compared to a national average of a little more than 91%.

Scott said you should call 911 right away if you see a driver you think might be impaired.