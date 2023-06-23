State Road 32 near Westfield closing for construction in July

HAMILTON COUNTY — Drivers who use State Road 32 near Westfield will need to find alternative routes starting in July.

The Indiana Department of Transportation contractor CHA Consulting, Inc. announced a closure on State Road 32 near Westfield beginning July 6.

Crews will close State Road 32 in both directions between Willow Creek Way and Grassy Branch Road. This closure will allow crews to complete a box culvert.

Drivers can use U.S. 31 to State Road 38 to Little Chicago Road as a detour.

The work is predicted to finish in late August, depending on the weather.

INDOT encourages drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction-free when travelling in and around work zones.