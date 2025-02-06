State services back up and running following hardware issue

INDIANAPOLIS — A problem that temporarily prevented Hoosiers from renewing their licenses and plates at the BMV, and stopped state employees from doing their jobs today, has now been resolved.

State agencies, including the BMV, Department of Revenue, and the Family and Social Services Administration, were temporarily locked out of their computer systems.

The Indiana Office of Technology says a hardware issue was to blame.

The good news, the state says there was no risk to Hoosier data and everything is back online

Read the full statement from the Indiana office of Technology below: