State services back up and running following hardware issue

INDIANAPOLIS — A problem that temporarily prevented Hoosiers from renewing their licenses and plates at the BMV, and stopped state employees from doing their jobs today, has now been resolved.
State agencies, including the BMV, Department of Revenue, and the Family and Social Services Administration, were temporarily locked out of their computer systems.
The Indiana Office of Technology says a hardware issue was to blame.
The good news, the state says there was no risk to Hoosier data and everything is back online
Read the full statement from the Indiana office of Technology below:
Earlier this morning, IOT issued a media alert that state applications, including those managed by the Department of Revenue and the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, were affected by a hardware issue. IOT believes that it has stabilized the hardware issue that affected a core piece of the State network’s internal core infrastructure. The hardware issue prevented internal and external network traffic from reaching State agency applications, so there were no problems with the applications themselves nor any vulnerabilities to Hoosier data.