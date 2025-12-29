State to assess effects of SNAP restrictions on sugary foods and drinks

INDIANAPOLIS — Starting January 1, 2026, SNAP recipients in Indiana will no longer be able to use their benefits to purchase sugary snacks and drinks.

The change impacts 450,000 Hoosiers and 5,000 retailers across the state, according to Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) Secretary Mitch Roob.

“This is an effort really to say the government is no longer going to subsidize the eating of food which we know to be non-nutritious and we know to be in the long run to be unhealthy,” Roob told WRTV in an interview on December 29.“If they want to buy that on their own, with money they earn, that’s fine. But we don’t think the government should be subsidizing that kind of dietary supplement.”

Zoom/WRTV FSSA Secretary Mitch Roob speaks with WRTV

According to state data from FSSA, 66% of adult residents are overweight or obese, while 44% eat fruit less than once daily and 27% consume vegetables less than once daily.

“Candy is a quick fix,” said Roob.

Among children, data shows sixteen percent of WIC toddlers aged 2-4 are overweight and 15% are obese. Additionally, 25% of high school students and 32% of youth aged 10-17 are overweight or obese.

Roob said they plan to measure the impact this change will have on SNAP recipients.

“What we hope to measure is, for example, looking at the Medicaid population,” said Roob. “Do we see a decrease in obesity? Do we see a decrease in dental issues caused by sugary drinks and candy? We will be measuring that.”

He said they’ve received mixed feedback on the change.

“It ranges from its about time to grudging understanding by some,” said Roob. “We were the second state to do this, and since then, 11 have followed.”

FSSA has conducted meetings with retailers across the state and conducted media interviews to inform the public about the changes.

WRTV Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA)

“This should not come as a surprise to those retailers,” said Roob.

They’ve also created a website to explain what’s included and what’s excluded under the new rules.

The new rules define restricted items as follows:

Sugary Drinks : Non-alcoholic beverages that contain natural or artificial sweeteners, excluding milk-based or 100% juice beverages.

: Non-alcoholic beverages that contain natural or artificial sweeteners, excluding milk-based or 100% juice beverages. Candy: Preparations of sugar, honey or other sweeteners combined with chocolate, fruits, nuts or flavorings in bar, drop or piece form, excluding items requiring refrigeration.

FSSA says sugary drinks include sodas, sports drinks, and energy drinks.

Candy includes chocolate, gummies, hard candies, and similar confectionery items.