State unveils $60M effort to link Indiana to Israeli tech companies

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A new $60 million initiative aims to connect Israeli technology companies with the state.

The Iron Nation–Indiana initiative totals more than $60 million. Private partners are contributing more than $30 million. Indiana will invest $15 million.

The program aims to "create a strategic bridge between Indiana and Israel by connecting Indiana’s leading corporations, healthcare systems, universities and communities with world-class Israeli technology companies," according to a press release.

Israeli companies could establish U.S. headquarters in Indiana through the initiative. They could also build commercial relationships with Indiana-based partners.

Governor Mike Braun announced the program Monday. He said it combines public leadership with private capital to bring investment and innovation to Indiana.

“Iron Nation–Indiana reflects the kind of partnership we want to pursue -one that combines public leadership, private capital and real commercial opportunity to bring more investment, more innovation and more long-term value to our state,” Braun said.

Secretary of Commerce David J. Adams said the initiative aligns with Indiana's strategy to grow wages and strengthen the economy.

"Iron Nation–Indiana gives our state a practical way to engage promising companies earlier, build strategic partnerships and translate innovation into long-term economic growth," Adams said.

The broader Iron Nation platform launched after the October 7 attacks in Israel. It started as a venture investment initiative to support Israeli startups during market disruption.