Statewide Silver Alert issued for 63-year-old man missing from Laurel

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- An Indiana Silver Alert was issued early Saturday for a 63-year-old man from Franklin County.

Indiana State Police say Ellis Mays was last seen at 10 a.m. Friday in Laurel, which is 57 miles southeast of Indianapolis.

Mays was described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 230 pounds. He is bald, has blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a T-shirt and jeans.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Ellis Mays, contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department at 765-647-4138 or 911.