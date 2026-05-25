Statewide Silver Alert issued for 63-year-old woman from Elkhart

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Monday afternoon for a 63-year-old woman missing from Elkhart.

The Elkhart Police Department says Annette Hibler was last seen at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday in Elkhart, which is 164 miles north of Indianapolis. Police believe she is in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Hibbler was described as Black, 4 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighing 155 pounds. She has gray hair with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black shoes.

If you have any information on Annette Hibbler, contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or 911.