Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing 69-year-old man from South Bend

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Sunday morning for a missing 69-year-old man from northern Indiana.

Indiana State Police say Robert Sims was last seen at 2 p.m. Saturday in South Bend, which is 140 miles north of Indianapolis.

Sims was described as Black, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighing 154 pounds. He has gray hair with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white sweater with a blue line across it, brown pants, and a fedora hat.

Police believe Sims is in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

If you have any information on Robert Sims, contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.

