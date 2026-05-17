Statewide Silver Alert issued for woman missing from Kosciusko County

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 35-year-old woman from Kosciusko County.

Laura Daugherty was last seen at 12:35 a.m. on Sunday in Milford, which is 138 miles north of Indianapolis, and police believe she is in extreme danger.

Daugherty was described as white, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighing 140 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a gray tie-dyed long t-shirt, multicolored sweatpants, and tan flip-flops.

If you have any information on Laura Daugherty, contact the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office at 574-267-5667 or 911.