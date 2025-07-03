Stay safe on the water: Indiana’s Operation Dry Water launches for July 4th weekend

GEIST RESERVOIR — As boaters hit the water this Fourth of July weekend, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is ramping up its efforts to ensure safety on the state’s waterways.

With the launch of Operation Dry Water, law enforcement will conduct increased patrols throughout the holiday weekend to combat impaired boating. Indiana Conservation Officer Trevor Sager stressed the importance of safety measures.

"I love that both of you have your wearable life jackets," Sager said to boaters.

This initiative comes as there are several boating accidents linked to alcohol consumption nationwide.

“If you're going to be impaired, you’re going to be slower, and your reaction time will be slower, which affects all functions to operate a boat,” Sager said.

Longtime boaters Rick Tichenor and Doug Wampler, aware of the crowded conditions during the holiday, reminded fellow Great Lakes enthusiasts to be vigilant.

“Just be careful to know those areas where you can put yourself or your passengers in danger,” Doug said.

DNR emphasizes the necessity of life jackets, which must be U.S. Coast Guard-approved. Officers urge every person on a boat to have a personal flotation device and to partner with someone for added safety when entering the water.

The overarching goal of Operation Dry Water is simple: to make the water safer for everyone.

"I think if we can all work together and police each other, it will be a pretty good weekend,” said Sager.

As boaters prepare for the holiday festivities, the DNR continues to urge everyone to prioritize safety to ensure a fun and secure experience on Indiana's lakes and rivers.