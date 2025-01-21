Stay Safe This Winter: Heating Safety Tips from the Bargersville Fire Department

INDIANAPOLIS— Waking up to a chilly home with non-functioning heating can be frustrating, but it's crucial to prioritize safety when turning to alternative heating methods.

The Bargersville Fire Department is here to help you avoid a potential 911 call by highlighting common dangers and sharing essential safety tips.

Space heaters are a convenient way to warm up a room, but they can be dangerous if used improperly. Mike Pruitt with the Bargersville Fire Department warns us about several common mistakes that lead to fires.

"Keep your space heater away at least three feet away from combustibles," said Deputy Fire Chief Mike Pruitt. "These are things like blankets, newspapers, or furniture."

Pruitt says to never leave your space heaters unattended and to avoid using extension cords.

When temperatures drop, frozen pipes become a common issue for many homeowners. While the urge to thaw pipes quickly is understandable, certain methods can be hazardous.

"Using a blowtorch or similar device to thaw pipes is extremely dangerous because the heat can ignite materials inside the wall or insulation, leading to a fire that may smolder for hours before breaking out," said Pruitt.

Pruitt says to further protect your household, ensure your fire and carbon monoxide alarms are in good working order.