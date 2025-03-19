Staycation Guide: Some Indy families are choosing a staycation this spring break

INDIANAPOLIS— If you haven’t made travel plans for Spring Break there's plenty to do if you are staying in town.

Over the next few weeks, the Circle City is packed with exciting sports events, festivals and family-friendly activities that make staying in town a fun option.

For sports fans, basketball dominates the city this month. This weekend, the Indiana Pacers play at home and the Boys’ Basketball State Finals will be in town. Lucas Oil Stadium will also feature thrilling semifinals, reinforcing Indiana’s reputation as the heartland of basketball.

“We’ll have visitors from across the region, even across the country coming to enjoy basketball," said Taylor Schaffer, Downtown Indy Inc. "We’re excited to be hosting so much basketball in one place.”

The Friese family from Camby is embracing the staycation spirit and has many plans to explore Indianapolis.

“I'm really looking forward to 90's retro games and son we are planning on going to an arcade in Castleton," said the Friese's. "We also want to hike but haven't decided between Brown County and Turkey Run but they are pet friendly and we can take our dogs."

wrtv Spring Break Staycation

For them, staying close to home means saving money while still making priceless family memories.

For those traveling from outside the city or simply looking to upgrade their staycation experience, the brand-new InterContinental Hotel offers upscale accommodations within walking distance of the games, complete with a stunning rooftop bar view of the skyline.

The Indianapolis Zoo is kicking off its ZOOberance Spring Festival, featuring live DJs, interactive animal experiences, and even karaoke.

Over at the Indiana State Museum, Family Day on March 22 promises engaging exhibits for all ages. If your kids love art, don’t miss the hands-on classes at the Eiteljorg Museum, running from March 24-28.

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is celebrating its Centennial Anniversary with brand-new attractions, including a Ferris wheel and special surprises throughout the month. Schaffer encourages families to take advantage of the IndyGo Red Line, making travel to the museum convenient and hassle-free.

“It’s an easy commute up to the Children’s Museum, which is kicking off their centennial celebration this month," said Schaffer. "That includes the brand new Ferris Wheel and a lot of surprises, a lot of attractions that'll make for a really wonderful experience for families.”

If you prefer to spend time outside, White River State Park offers 250 acres of green space, making it the perfect urban playground.

With easy access to the Cultural Trail and Pacers Bike Share, you can explore Mass Ave and Fountain Square at your own pace—stopping for shopping, dining, and live music along the way.