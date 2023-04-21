'Steadfast for Veterans' builds homes for homeless veterans

INDIANAPOLIS — A community dedicated to housing homeless veterans is under construction on Indy's southwest side.

"I've had people in the neighborhood come by and go, 'why are you doing this?' Because it needs to be done," Anthony Roberts said.

Roberts and his son are building 17 homes at the site of a former mobile home park near Michigan Street and Holt Road.

"Each [house] is a one bedroom, one bath, 525-square-foot home, with a full size kitchen and bathroom. It is not a tiny home," Roberts said.

Roberts is a veteran himself. He created the organization Steadfast for Veterans in 2016.

"I was working for a city contractor. I was sent out to deal with a homeless veteran living on a city owned property. In a matter of about 30-minutes of being on-site, I made the decision to buy the house from the city and completely renovate it in 90 days. I gave it to his family so he could live in it. That's where we got started," Roberts said.

Marine Corps Veteran Jeffrey Tabb also received a helping hand from Roberts.

"He didn't know me from Adam. He put me in his home until I got to transition into housing," Tabb said. "It meant the world to me."

All of the homes will be housed by veterans with a HUD VASH voucher. It's called Project 57.

"When we started this project, there were 57 veterans that had a voucher and no place to live," Roberts said.

In order to fully fund the project, Roberts says Steadfast for Veterans needs around $300,000. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

"I would love to have a business donate funds to finish a house. Their employees could come out and actually build it, be a part of it, paint the inside and put it together. The whole nine yards," Roberts said.

Steadfast for Veterans is holding a golf fundraiser at the Prestwick Country Club in Avon to help raise money for Project 57 on April 28th. Click here to sign up.