Stellantis announces 700 Kokomo employees to be temporarily laid off amidst UAW strike

KOKOMO, Ind. — Stellantis announced 700 employees will be temporarily laid off at the Kokomo Transmission and Casting Plants.

The layoffs are effective Oct. 13.

According to Stellantis, the layoffs are a consequence of the strike action at the Toledo Assembly Complex.

"These plants have reached maximum inventory levels of the parts or components they supply for the Jeep ® Wrangler or Jeep Gladiator," the company said in a statement.

Stellantis now has 1,340 employees on temporary layoff across three states.

They provided the following graphic that shows the strike impact on business: