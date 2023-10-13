Watch Now
Stellantis announces 700 Kokomo employees to be temporarily laid off amidst UAW strike

Posted at 2:33 PM, Oct 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-13 14:33:22-04

KOKOMO, Ind. — Stellantis announced 700 employees will be temporarily laid off at the Kokomo Transmission and Casting Plants.

The layoffs are effective Oct. 13.

According to Stellantis, the layoffs are a consequence of the strike action at the Toledo Assembly Complex.

"These plants have reached maximum inventory levels of the parts or components they supply for the Jeep® Wrangler or Jeep Gladiator," the company said in a statement.

Stellantis now has 1,340 employees on temporary layoff across three states.

They provided the following graphic that shows the strike impact on business:

