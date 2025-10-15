Stellantis invests $100M in Kokomo, part of $13B US expansion

KOKOMO, Ind. — Stellantis announced it will invest over $100 million in Kokomo facilities and add more than 100 jobs as part of a record $13 billion US expansion over the next four years.

The investment is the largest in the company's 100-year US history and will create more than 5,000 jobs across plants in Illinois, Ohio, Michigan and Indiana while increasing annual vehicle production by 50%.

Kokomo facilities will produce the all-new GMET4 EVO four-cylinder engine starting in 2026. The engine will power vehicles across Stellantis' brand portfolio as the company launches five new vehicles and 19 product refreshes through 2029.

"This investment in the U.S. – the single largest in the Company's history – will drive our growth, strengthen our manufacturing footprint and bring more American jobs to the states we call home," said Antonio Filosa, Stellantis CEO and North America COO.

The nationwide expansion includes vehicle launches that will drive demand for Kokomo-produced engines. Illinois will see the Belvidere Assembly Plant reopen with a $600+ million investment to produce Jeep Cherokee and Jeep Compass, creating around 3,300 jobs starting in 2027.

Ohio's Toledo Assembly Complex will receive nearly $400 million to build an all-new midsize truck alongside Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator production, adding over 900 jobs with a 2028 launch. Michigan facilities will get $230 million combined to produce new range-extended EVs, large SUVs and the next-generation Dodge Durango, adding over 900 jobs.

Stellantis operates 34 manufacturing facilities across 14 states, supporting more than 48,000 employees, 2,600 dealers and nearly 2,300 suppliers nationwide.

