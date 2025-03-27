Step away from screens: The benefits of enjoying spring break outdoors in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS— In today’s digital world screens dominate much of our time and getting outside is important.

We talked to Indianapolis families who say spring break offers the perfect opportunity to unplug and get active outdoors.

Cynthia Dahlgren and her two daughters are spending their spring break enjoying the fresh air at Garfield Park, one of Indianapolis’s many green spaces.

Dahlgren says she notices a significant difference in her children’s behavior when they engage with nature rather than screens.

“I think staying cooped up in the house we all get kind of squirrely,” Dahlgren shares. “The girls start bickering but getting out the door helps us see new things and it really improves their moods.”

While screen time can sometimes lead to irritability and mood swings, Dahlgren finds that spending time outdoors creates a healthier and happier atmosphere for her family.

Garfield Park is just one of the many locations Indy Parks provides for families looking to embrace the outdoors.

“Garfield Park is our city’s oldest and one of our largest parks," said Alex Cortwright, Indy Parks. "Spring is a great time to get outside—it’s beneficial for both physical and mental health.”

Beyond playgrounds and open spaces, families can enjoy tennis and pickleball courts, walking trails and the Ornithology and Earth Discovery Center.

“The Ornithology Center even has a bald eagle in one of its enclosures,” Cortwright said. “It’s a fantastic day-trip experience for kids and adults.”

With 218 parks across Indianapolis, there’s no shortage of places to discover.

The Dahlgren family, like many others, is hoping for warm weather to continue their outdoor adventures throughout spring break.

“We are just thrilled that the sun is shining,” says Dahlgren. “Let’s hope it stays nice for the rest of our time off!”

