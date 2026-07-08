Step up to the plate: Nearly 50 news foods will debut at 2026 Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — Batter up. Nearly 50 brand-new foods are making their debut at the 2026 Indiana State Fair's Taste of the Fair.

Presented by Pepsi, this year's baseball-themed lineup features bold flavors and creative combinations from concessionaires across the Fairgrounds.

Here are some of the heavy hitters to track down, according to the Indiana State Fair:

The S'MORK

Indiana State Fair

Slow-smoked pulled pork meets a classic s'more, all piled on a fried sugar biscuit. Sweet, smoky, and completely unexpected.

The Junkyard Spam Dog

Indiana State Fair

A SPAM® Dog loaded with mac & cheese, coleslaw, potato chips, BBQ sauce, and jalapeños. One glorious, messy bite.

Butter Dipped Ice Cream

Indiana State Fair

Vanilla soft serve dipped in real melted butter that hardens into a golden shell, finished with flaky sea salt.

Deep Fried Lindor Dubai Chocolate Truffle

Indiana State Fair

Three pistachio-filled Lindor truffles, skewered, battered, and fried to golden perfection.

Tatanka “General Tso Fries”

Indiana State Fair

Ground bison over crispy fries tossed in General Tso's sauce with sriracha mayo, pickled carrot slaw, green onions, and sesame seeds.

The Big Dill

Indiana State Fair

Grilled Havarti, cheddar, and tangy dill pickles on sourdough. Gooey, bold, and impossible to put down.

Grand Slam Mary

Indiana State Fair

A Bloody Mary stacked with a burger slider, hot dog slider, waffle fries, a soft pretzel stick, and Cracker Jacks. A full meal in a glass.

Hot Cheeto Fried Oreo

Indiana State Fair

A Golden Oreo fried in Hot Cheeto batter, dusted in crumbles, and drizzled with nacho cheese. Sweet, spicy, and completely unhinged — in the best way.

Vegan HomeRun Sliders

Indiana State Fair

Juicy plant-based patties with melty cheddar, pickles, slaw, and signature mayo on a soft brioche bun. Fair food, redefined.

The Sweet and Salty Spiral

Indiana State Fair

Crispy spiral taters topped with bacon crumbles and drizzled with Hershey's chocolate syrup. Salty, sweet, and totally addictive.

And that's just a taste! For the full list of entries, vendor locations, and an interactive Fairgrounds map, visit IndianaStateFair.com.

Vote for Your Favorite

Fairgoers can vote for their favorite Taste of the Fair entry by scanning QR codes at participating concession stands throughout the Fair. The top 3 entries will be announced during the final week of the Fair.

The fair runs from Aug. 7 to Aug. 23 and is closed on Mondays.