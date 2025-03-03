Watch Now
Steve Martin and Martin Short’s "The Dukes of Funnytown!" coming to Indianapolis

FILE - In this June 8, 2017 file photo, Steve Martin, left, and Martin Short appear at the 45th AFI Life Achievement Award Tribute to Diane Keaton in Los Angeles. Steve Martin and Martin Short are taking their touring act to television with a new Hulu comedy. The untitled show about three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one was announced Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at a TV critics meeting. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
INDIANAPOLIS — Get ready for a night of laughter as comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short present their latest show, "The Dukes of Funnytown!" in Indianapolis.

The duo will take on Murat Theatre at Old National Centre on Saturday, October 25, 2025. Produced by Live Nation, this performance promises to redefine comedy with its unique blend of rapid-fire jokes and witty, self-deprecating humor.

The chemistry between Martin and Short is clear as they joke around and roast each other, drawing from over thirty years of friendship that began on the set of the 1986 film "Three Amigos." Since starting their tour in 2015 with "A Very Stupid Conversation," they've kept audiences laughing with a mix of stories, music, and playful humor

Ticket presales start on Wednesday, March 5, at 10 a.m. ET, with general sales beginning on Friday, March 7, at 10 a.m. ET at LiveNation.com.

