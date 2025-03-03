Steve Martin and Martin Short’s "The Dukes of Funnytown!" coming to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Get ready for a night of laughter as comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short present their latest show, "The Dukes of Funnytown!" in Indianapolis.

The duo will take on Murat Theatre at Old National Centre on Saturday, October 25, 2025. Produced by Live Nation, this performance promises to redefine comedy with its unique blend of rapid-fire jokes and witty, self-deprecating humor.

The chemistry between Martin and Short is clear as they joke around and roast each other, drawing from over thirty years of friendship that began on the set of the 1986 film "Three Amigos." Since starting their tour in 2015 with "A Very Stupid Conversation," they've kept audiences laughing with a mix of stories, music, and playful humor

Ticket presales start on Wednesday, March 5, at 10 a.m. ET, with general sales beginning on Friday, March 7, at 10 a.m. ET at LiveNation.com.