Steward Speakers brings Nia Long to Indianapolis for annual gala

INDIANAPOLIS — Steward Speakers and presenting sponsor, WRTV, will bring actress and philanthropist Nia Long to Indianapolis for this year's Steward Speakers Annual Gala.

Long will close out the 2023, "Arts n Culture and the African American Influence” season on Thursday, April 13.

Steward Speakers is known for bringing prominent national figures to Indianapolis since 2021. They focus on promoting equity in education for black and brown students and engaging the community in meaningful dialogue.

This year, Steward Speakers highlighted those who created spaces that support equity and education.

Long is best known for her roles in classic films like Boyz N the Hood, Friday, Love Jones and The Best Man Franchise, as well as her reoccurring role on Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

She is the recipient of three NAACP Image Awards wins.

WRTV anchor and reporter, Marc Mullins will also be hosting the gala located at the Indianapolis Marriott Downtown.

VIP Reception time starts at 6 p.m. and the Lecture Only Time is at 7 p.m.

