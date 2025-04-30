Still here, still healing: Hospital violence intervention program through the eyes of survivors and advocates

INDIANAPOLIS — The Hospital-based Violence Intervention Program (HVIP) at Methodist Hospital is marking it's one-year anniversary.

We talked to Larissa Smith who serves as a powerful reminder of why this work matters.

In Sep. of 2024 Larissa was at a family gathering when an argument broke out.

“I got caught in the crossfire and the bullet hit me in the stomach," said Smith.

She stayed in the hospital when a social worker from HVIP came to tell her about the program.

For months, Larissa couldn’t walk on her own. “I needed a walker and I couldn't work."

HVIP provided critical financial help and emotional support.

“Kendra my social worker helped with my bills, groceries and therapy," said Smith. "She still checks on me every other day."

Larissa now sees her story not as a tragedy but a transformation.

“Even if the shooting didn’t happen I had trauma to work through," said Smith.

While Larissa's recovery is ongoing, she sees HVIP as something bigger than a hospital program.

Across the city, the HVIP is supported by a team of dedicated professionals at from the Indy Public Safety Foundation, Indy Peace Fellowship and the IU Trauma Services Unit.

Together, their organizations built the program over the past year to support survivors of gun violence with both emergency resources and long-term support.

“I think for the first year, we’ve had a tremendous impact,” said Tiffany Davis, IU Trauma Services. “We’re at the bedside enrolling patients immediately and are giving them resources."

In the last year alone, they received 57 referrals.

The biggest areas of support fall into three categories: mental health care, life coaching, and what they call “barrier busters.”

The goal is to stop cycles of violence throughout the city.

"I feel like I really did need her in this situation," said Smith. "It opened up everything I have been going through."