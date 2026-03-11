Storm damage reported in Hendricks County

HENDRICKS COUNTY — Storms swept through central Indiana Wednesday morning, leaving behind a trail of damage in Hendricks County.

Much of the damage was reported near Lizton and Pittsboro — including at Tri-West High School.

When the storm rolled in, the school's principal said windows were shaking and the lights flickered. Shortly after, staff discovered significant damage across the campus.

A shed used to store band equipment was picked up by the wind and its pieces scattered across the lawn.

The tennis courts, soccer field and track and field areas all sustained damage, with debris spread throughout.

A portion of the turf on the soccer field was torn up. There is also some roof damage to both the middle school and high school, though officials said it is not severe. Several trees were downed near the middle school as well.

Fortunately, both schools were already on a delayed start Wednesday morning.

North West Hendricks School Corporation Superintendent David Hobaugh said from his office down the street, the storm didn't sound as bad as it turned out to be. The district is now waiting for insurance adjusters to assess the full extent of the damage.

Emergency management officials said no injuries have been reported.