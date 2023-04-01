Storm damage throughout Central Indiana photo gallery

Watch Now
On Friday night a widespread severe weather event quickly traveled from west to east across all of Indiana. Reports flooded in on damage throughout Johnson, Owen and Sullivan counties, including reports of house and business demolished and possible tornado sightings.

339476454_777496040398500_4858518553660063258_n.jpg Devastating damage was reported in Whiteland, Indiana.Photo by: Devon Foster 339281365_885130222558656_8997266490515865679_n.jpg WRTV received reports of a downed semi on I-65 between Whiteland and Worthsville.Photo by: Laura Bauer FsmgslfWcAAVv5D.jpg photo taken by Jessica Sullian in Whiteland, IN of a possible tornado sighting.Photo by: Jessica Sullivan

Devastating damage was reported in Whiteland, Indiana.Devon Foster
Devastating damage was reported in Whiteland, Indiana.Devon Foster
Devastating damage was reported in Whiteland, Indiana.Devon Foster
Devon Foster
Devastating damage was reported in Whiteland, Indiana.Devon Foster
Devastating damage was reported in Whiteland, Indiana.Devon Foster
Devastating damage was reported in Whiteland, Indiana.Devon Foster
Devastating damage was reported in Whiteland, Indiana.Devon Foster
Devastating damage was reported in Whiteland, Indiana.Devon Foster
WRTV received reports of a downed semi on I-65 between Whiteland and Worthsville.Laura Bauer
WRTV received reports of a downed semi on I-65 between Whiteland and Worthsville.Laura Bauer
WRTV received reports of a downed semi on I-65 between Whiteland and Worthsville.Laura Bauer
WRTV received reports of a downed semi on I-65 between Whiteland and Worthsville.Laura Bauer
photo taken by Jessica Sullian in Whiteland, IN of a possible tornado sighting.Jessica Sullivan
