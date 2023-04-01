Storm damage throughout Central Indiana photo gallery

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Devastating damage was reported in Whiteland, Indiana. Devon Foster

Devastating damage was reported in Whiteland, Indiana. Devon Foster

Devastating damage was reported in Whiteland, Indiana. Devon Foster

Devon Foster

Devastating damage was reported in Whiteland, Indiana. Devon Foster

Devastating damage was reported in Whiteland, Indiana. Devon Foster

Devastating damage was reported in Whiteland, Indiana. Devon Foster

Devastating damage was reported in Whiteland, Indiana. Devon Foster

Devastating damage was reported in Whiteland, Indiana. Devon Foster

WRTV received reports of a downed semi on I-65 between Whiteland and Worthsville. Laura Bauer

WRTV received reports of a downed semi on I-65 between Whiteland and Worthsville. Laura Bauer

WRTV received reports of a downed semi on I-65 between Whiteland and Worthsville. Laura Bauer

WRTV received reports of a downed semi on I-65 between Whiteland and Worthsville. Laura Bauer

photo taken by Jessica Sullian in Whiteland, IN of a possible tornado sighting. Jessica Sullivan

Prev 1 / Ad Next