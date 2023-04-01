Storm damage throughout Central Indiana photo gallery
On Friday night a widespread severe weather event quickly traveled from west to east across all of Indiana. Reports flooded in on damage throughout Johnson, Owen and Sullivan counties, including reports of house and business demolished and possible tornado sightings.
Devastating damage was reported in Whiteland, Indiana.Photo by: Devon Foster
WRTV received reports of a downed semi on I-65 between Whiteland and Worthsville.Photo by: Laura Bauer
photo taken by Jessica Sullian in Whiteland, IN of a possible tornado sighting.Photo by: Jessica Sullivan