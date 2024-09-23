Watch Now
Storms blow through central Indiana; Delaware, Jay counties see damage

tk constructors 2.jpg
Delaware County Emergency Management
tk constructors 2.jpg
tk constructors.jpg
INDIANAPOLIS — Severe weather blew through central Indiana on Sunday night, leaving a trail of damage behind in some counties.

The National Weather Service reported strong storms in Madison, Hancock, Delaware, Marion and Hamilton Counties. No specific details on the storm have been released yet.

According to the Delaware County Emergency Management, TK Construction suffered roof damage as a result of the storm.

tk constructors.jpg

The Jay County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media saying a tornado had touched down outside of Portland just before 8 p.m. Tyson Road in Portland was closed shortly after. According to the Jay County Emergency Management, damage is still being assessed.

The Jay County Emegency Management says no injuries have been reported from the storm. Multiple houses in Beacon Heights and the Jay County Junior/Senior High School received damage.

The Jay School Corporation announced it will be closed on Monday, September 23, 2024.

jay county damage.jpg

WRTV will update this story as more information becomes available.

