Storms, heavy rain move through Central Indiana on Saturday

The weather caused damage and led to cancelled events
INDIANAPOLIS—On Saturday morning, Central Indiana experienced periods of rain and even storms. The storms brought heavy rain and winds, leading to concerns about local flooding.

The weather caused some events to be postponed, including the Carmel Marathon. Organizers decided it was best to wait for safer conditions to protect runners and fans.

Some areas also experienced minor damage, such as downed branches and scattered debris.

According to WRTV Meteorologist Todd Klaassen, rain chances will diminish into the afternoon, a few scattered showers may linger into the afternoon and evening.

