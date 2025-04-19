Storms, heavy rain move through Central Indiana on Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS—On Saturday morning, Central Indiana experienced periods of rain and even storms. The storms brought heavy rain and winds, leading to concerns about local flooding.

The weather caused some events to be postponed, including the Carmel Marathon. Organizers decided it was best to wait for safer conditions to protect runners and fans.

We've been working closely with city officials to monitor the weather, and the decision has been made to cancel or postpone the Carmel Marathon Weekend. We will not run today.



Please seek shelter and do not come to the start / finish venue. pic.twitter.com/XXu0PskY3E — Carmel Marathon Weekend (@CarmelMarathon) April 19, 2025

Some areas also experienced minor damage, such as downed branches and scattered debris.

According to WRTV Meteorologist Todd Klaassen, rain chances will diminish into the afternoon, a few scattered showers may linger into the afternoon and evening.