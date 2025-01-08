Strangers help shovel each other’s driveway, pull car out of ditch following Central Indiana snowfall

INDIANAPOLIS — Sometimes it takes a village to get through days like Monday.

WRTV's Rachael Wilkerson found neighbors helping each other overcome the challenges heavy snow can bring.

Snow caused headaches for many but it also sparked kindness.

WRTV

"This whole block is gonna get cleaned up today," Joseph Ward said.

68-year-old Ward had already shoveled four Haughville sidewalks and had plans to keep going.

"My auntie makes five, and then somebody else elderly that could need to be helped. I try to help them," he said.

WRTV

Ward said he lives by several elderly women and doesn't want anyone to get hurt or scammed to get their sidewalks cleaned.

"They can't do it themselves and nobody wants to help them. Let's do something for the elders. You know, that's what I'm saying. It's coming from my heart," he said.

On the north side, Donald Grossett and his next-door neighbors spent the morning shoveling a shared driveway.

WRTV

"These big snow storms are kind of the scary events, and we're all going to get a little older, so we take our time," he said. "Lots to pile. We've never had this much."

Then, off Kessler, was Branton Williams. He slid off the road, stopped by the nearest home, and knocked.

That neighbor brought out his John Deere to help.

WRTV

"He came out and tried to help me and another guy stopped to help," he said.

With the help of two strangers, Williams was out of the ditch and on his way.

"I say this made my day because I've been struggling really hard. I don't have a job right now, trying to make ends meet. I have an interview in a few hours, and this man helped me out, and another man stopped and helped me out, so I can get to my interview on time," Williams said.

WRTV

Nearby neighbor Shamahd Lake said you never know how much stopping to check on someone can impact their life.

"You never know what the person next to you could be going through. It could be an older person living by themselves, and just giving that extra hand could be very helpful," he said.