Strengthening community safety: Indianapolis TenPoint coalition to boost patrols downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — Terry Cameron knows all too well what life is like behind bars, having spent over 40 years in prison. But he has turned his life around and is now dedicated to stopping violence before it starts.

Cameron is an active member of the Indianapolis TenPoint Coalition, which is putting boots on the ground this weekend in downtown to patrol the city’s hotspots. Following a tragic mass shooting on July 5 that claimed two young lives and injured five other individuals under 21, the coalition aims to foster a safer environment for the community.

“Our job is to defuse any potential conflicts among juveniles and young adults,” Rev. Charles Harrison, Senior Pastor at Barnes United Methodist Church, said.

“You are either going to be a part of the solution or a part of the problem. I chose not to be part of the problem anymore,” said Cameron.

During the patrols, Cameron and other members of the coalition will be joined by local pastors and church groups, expecting to see between 40 to 70 people out in force. Their mission: to engage with young people, offering them a glimpse of alternatives to the life they currently know.

Rev. Harrison understands that many youth don’t see a life beyond their neighborhoods or the harmful paths of family and friends.

“What we try to do is help these young people see a better way of life for themselves,” he said.

By sharing his personal experiences, Cameron hopes to guide at least one individual to make better choices. “If we can touch one, maybe he can touch a hundred,” he said.

The initiative is a proactive response that encourages community involvement and intervention to prevent further violence in the city.