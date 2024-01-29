Structure fire in Wayne County kills 1 child

WAYNE COUNTY — A child has died after a structure fire broke out in Wayne County on Sunday afternoon.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department says crews responded to the 4700 block of South Centerville Road in Centerville on reports of a structure fire at around 3 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews determined there was at least one person trapped inside the building.

WCSD says crews began fighting the blaze while others attempted to rescue the individual. A “young child” was reported to have died at the scene.

The Wayne County Coroner will release the child’s exact age and identity once their family is notified.

Investigators with multiple agencies, including the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, are working to determine the events leading up to the fire.