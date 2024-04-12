Students at Brookside Elementary are learning to make healthier food choices

INDIANAPOLIS — Children at Brookside Elementary spent their Thursday afternoon showing off their own recipes to a panel of judges as part of the Common Threads interactive culinary program.

"Food insecurity can mean that our kids come in hungry, a little angry, not developing as quickly, their academics can be behind," Jeremy Baugh, Principal of Brookside School 54, said.

Common Threads teaches kids how to make healthy meals and snacks. They give them full-on culinary lessons.

The non-profit targets schools that have a high number of students facing food insecurity.

"Our school specifically is just over 500 students and we run 73% direct admit for free and reduced lunch, which is pretty high,” Baugh said. “About 90% when you talk about reduced lunch rates as well.”

The program was made possible through several local organizations.

Blue Cross Blue Shield and IHeartMedia helped bring the program to the near east side school. 54 students and families took part in the program.

"It teaches the kids different cultures of food to cook, how to prepare and cook them,” Audrey Andrew, whose grand-kids took part in the program, said. “For a lot of kids, it's hard for their families to get food, so it teaches them different ingredients and things they need to make food."

Andrew’s oldest says because of the program, she has started eating healthier than she did before.

"I wouldn't eat a lot of salad but now I eat a lot of salad,” Tanyliah Lyles, a student who took part in the program, said. “Like, if I am ever making something to eat, I will have fruits, vegetables, protein and dairy."

The school says since implementing this program, they've seen a difference in their students, especially since the recipes they learn how to make use items out of the school's food pantry.

"We've seen a really big difference in our kids being able to pay attention at school, their happiness, joy and excitement to be here,” Baugh said. “We serve over 75-80 families every time the pantry is open."

Brookside Elementary is the only school in Indiana taking part in the Common Threads program as of now.

The non-profit says in the future, they would like to expand to other areas where food insecurity is an issue.

So far, the initiative has provided 80,00 pounds of food and 3,000 hours of accompanying education to the Brookside School community.

To learn more about Common Threads, click here.