Students begin new school year at Lebanon Community School Corporation with upgrades and new facilities

LEBANON — Students are diving into their first full week back at Lebanon Community School Corporation. Many are headed to a new building, while others benefit from renovations to existing structures. The influx of new residents in Lebanon has increased the demand for space in local schools, prompting the construction of the brand-new Central Elementary School as one way the district is adapting to its growing needs.

As school resumes, staff and students are equipped with new facilities and resources for learning.

"There were just different parts of the building that just didn't have the space that the other buildings have. Now everyone has a state-of-the-art STEM room and gathering spaces,” said Mckenzie Leckrone, Principal of Central Elementary School.

Prior to the construction of the new Central Elementary School, the previous building had space constraints. With the significant growth in student enrollment, the district plans to re-purpose the old building.

"We are going to be opening it with a pre-k program beginning next fall, so it still has a function within our school district,” Jon Milleman, Superintendent of the Lebanon Community Schools Corporation, said.

The renovations at the elementary schools and the newly constructed Central Elementary have added about 600 seats for students, bringing the district's total enrollment capacity to approximately 2,400 students.

"This project of the four elementary schools essentially added enough seats that would be a fifth elementary school; we've just done it within the four current elementary schools,” Milleman explained.

For educators, the upgrades in technology and increased classroom space provide essential resources.

"The technology is very nice and easy to use. I personally love that and just how everything is the same is different from what it was, and I think that's also super nice because every kid is going to get the same experience,” Jada Toole, a 4th-grade teacher at Lebanon Community School Corporation, said.

This positive experience is something the district hopes to maintain, regardless of its continued growth.

"We are preparing not just for staff growth but also to grow the number of classrooms that we may need down the road,” Milleman added.

In total, the district is investing approximately $200 million into these upgrades, with much of the funding coming from a referendum approved by voters in 2022.