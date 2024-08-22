Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Students from Independence Academy became Fever players for a day

On Thursday afternoon, the Indiana Fever held and introductory press conference for students from Independence Academy.
fever
fever for a day2.jpg
fever for a day.jpg
fever for a day3.jpg
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday afternoon, the Indiana Fever held an introductory press conference.

"I'm pretty nervous because I'm terrible at shooting the basketball," said Maelynn Gardner.

Gardner and five of her classmates had the opportunity to sign a contract with the Indiana Fever.

fever for a day3.jpg

The rookies are from Independence Academy, a school for kids in grades 3-12 who are on the Autism spectrum. They fielded questions from their new teammates.

"How does it feel to be a Fever player?" asked Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell.

"It is such a blessing to be a part of this team," said Reygan Rucker, an Independence Academy student.

fever for a day.jpg

The girls put pen to paper, shook hands with their new coach, Christie Sides, and had a jersey presentation.

"It was really special, we got some new players on the team today," said Fever guard Lexie Hull.

After all the introductions, the girls picked up some new gear at the team store.

fever for a day2.jpg

"Just seeing the smiles on their faces, seeing how excited they were kind of puts it in perspective for us. The kind of platform we have and we get to be great influences for these little girls," said Fever guard Grace Berger.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.