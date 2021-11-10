Pike students get creepy and cooky to get back on stage

INDIANAPOLIS — They may be creepy and cooky, but The Addams Family has been fun for audiences in a variety of ways for six decades. The hit 1960's TV show was revamped into movies later in the 20th century. Then in the new century, it became a hit Broadway musical, and now that show has landed in the laps of the Pike High School drama department.

Pike students are performing The Addams Family Musical on November 12 and 13. The beginning of the Addams Family franchise predates those students — and even their parents. "I wasn't really familiar with it. I've watched clips of it, and my parents watched it, but I've never known the characters," said Lauren Akers, a Pike High School cast member who is portraying Morticia.

Akers now, obviously, knows she has one of the musical's bigger roles. "I'm just looking forward to pleasing the audience. I love hearing the audience reaction, because it makes me feel better about what I'm doing," Akers said during a break in rehearsal. "I'm just really excited to make it enjoyable for the crowd and to embody who Morticia really is."

Pike student Caleb Bailey has the role of Lucas Beineke, who is definitely not part of the macabre lead family. "He is Wednesday's boyfriend. He is the son of Alice Beineke and Malcolm (Mal) Beineke, and Lucas is very much stuck between two worlds," Bailey said. "He's trying to get used to the Addams Family world and to his world at home with his strict parents."

Like the professional stage, high school stages have been coming back to life this year following the silence of the pandemic-dominated 2020. "This is something I feel like we all need," Bailey said. "It's just been rough times here and there, the changes we've had going virtual and not really having an audience to perform to. I'm really looking forward to hearing the audience's reaction."

"Not being able to perform all last year did something to my musical side," Akers said. "I wasn't able to express myself as well through virtual performances."

The Addams Family Musical is playing Friday, November 12 and Saturday, November 13 at the Pike Performing Arts Center. Tickets will be sold online only. You can buy them here.