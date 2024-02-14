Students in after-school program earn All-Star Saturday Night tickets with good grades

INDIANAPOLIS — Tickets to NBA All-Star Weekend events are highly sought after. A dozen high school students punched their tickets by doing well in school.

All of the students go to George Washington High School and are part of the after-school program 'B Legendary: The Hub.'

"This is a once in a lifetime experience," said 'B Legendary: The Hub' director Brandon Buckley. "For the kids to be able to attend an All-Star event is super dope."

The students earned tickets to NBA All-Star Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium, which includes the Slam Dunk and 3-Point contests.

Calvin Washington is the student president of 'B Legendary: The Hub.' He said the chance to win tickets kept him motivated in the classroom.

"I've been thinking about this for the last two weeks," Washington said. "The All-Star game is coming, I've got to be good, and I know Mr. Brandon is going to help us."

While the All-Star tickets are a temporary prize, the organization hopes to provide students with permanent skills and guidance.

"We bring the kids here after school and during school and teach them financial literacy, mentorship, and mental health," Buckley said. "It's a safe haven for the kids to have fun and be creative."

"If you want to be a real estate agent, he'll bring a real estate agent in here. He'll bring everybody from different industries," Washington said. "He checks on me and I check on him. He's like a big brother to me basically."

The ticket giveaway ceremony also featured motivational speeches from NFL players who are from Indianapolis, including Sheldon Day and Chris Evans.

