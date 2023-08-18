Studio Movie Grill abruptly closes College Park location

INDIANAPOLIS — There's now one less place to eat, drink and watch a movie in Indianapolis.

Studio Movie Grill abruptly closed their 86th Street location on Thursday.

The company said the closures were effective Aug. 16.

"After a tremendous effort from the SMG team to renew the lease and reposition the location for future reinvestment, the decision was made to conclude operations on 86th Street," the release read.

The company says they plan to work with the impacted team members and will begin refunding all pre-purchased movie tickets for upcoming shows.

"Known for its first-run movies, American Grill menu, and full-service bar, SMG College Park was featured in numerous publications, including a listing in Mashed’s “The Best Dine-In Movie Theaters In Every State," the company said in their statement.

“Closing a location is never easy, but we needed to act swiftly when we couldn’t reach an amicable solution for SMG to stay,” said Ted Croft, SMG’s CEO. “This is a special location for us and we’re grateful for the community and the Team Members who stuck by the brand through all of the challenges we experienced as an industry over the last few years.”

The company says impacted guests can contact Guest Services at guestservices@studiomoviegrill.com.