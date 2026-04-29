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Suki Waterhouse announces Indianapolis concert in September

Suki Waterhouse
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Suki Waterhouse performs at the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection benefit concert at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Suki Waterhouse
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INDIANAPOLIS — Indie pop singer Suki Waterhouse will perform at the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre on Sept. 18.

The show is part of her headlining Loveland Tour across North America.

Charlotte Lawrence, Rochelle Jordan, and Love Spells will open on select tour dates. Charlotte Lawrence will be the Indianapolis opener.

Tickets go on sale with an artist presale on Wednesday, April 29 at 10 a.m. General sales begin Friday, May 1 at 10 a.m.

The tour supports her upcoming album "Loveland," which comes out July 10.

Waterhouse recently released her new single "Tiny Raisin."