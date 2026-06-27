'Summer in the City' program offers safe space for Indy youth

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The city of Indianapolis and local nonprofit Let Them Talk are teaming up to provide a safe space for Indianapolis-area youth to prevent them from falling into the path of violence.

Summer in the City is a program that gives kids something safe and positive to do on their Friday and Saturday summer nights.

"They are getting financial literacy, they are getting healthy relationships, they are getting life skills and just regular life knowledge," Dr. Heather Savage, executive director and co-founder of Let Them Talk, said. "We're also making sure that we're touching their mental health... We're really trying to give them a holistic, well-rounded program when they come in."

"Summer in the City" is for kids aged 12 to 17. The program, which is funded by the Office of Public Health and Safety, targets youth believed to be most at-risk for falling into violence. Program leaders say any kid in that age range is welcome to participate, even those who aren't from Indianapolis.

"We are creating safe spaces for kids all across the city," Savage said. "We are touching every single school district except for one, so we have kids coming from everywhere.... We actually have had two kids that are here on summer break. We have one from Savannah, Georgia. We have one from Oklahoma."

The Friday and Saturday night program features sports like basketball and dodgeball, a good meal and educational sessions.

"I just think it's a wonderful program to have fun with your peers and also learn different things," said Calise Jones, 15.

"I wanted to come to this because it's just something to do," said Ladajaih Woods, 17. "We learn about money and stuff, and then we just have free time, meet new people, make new friends and stuff. It's a safer environment."

This year's program runs Friday and Saturday nights through Aug. 29. Free transportation is available, and they do accept walk-ins. More information can be found here.