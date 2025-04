INDIANAPOLIS — Gainbridge Fieldhouse is gearing up for an unforgettable night as Summer Jam returns on Friday, June 27.

The event will feature a star-studded lineup including GloRilla, BossMan Dlow, Skilla Baby, Jaquees, Big Boogie, and Queen Key.

Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, May 2.

Fans eager to secure their spots for Summer Jam can find ticket information and purchase options by visiting here.