Summer Pothole Problems: Neighbors having issues near Decatur Township

INDIANAPOLIS — Neighbors on Indy’s southwest side are calling on the city to come fix potholes around their neighborhood after they say it’s in need of some major repairs.

“They are enormous they always have been – they kind of tend to slow down the traffic,” Neighbor Clint Carter said.

Potholes can be seen all along Kollman Road in Decatur township. WRTV cameras caught people driving in the middle of the road to avoid running over them.

“The disadvantage is that they are huge potholes,” Carter added. Neighbors claim the city uses cold patch to repair the potholes during the wintertime but once the summertime hits – its in need of repairs.

“Sometime in the spring they will put asphalt down and then one good rainstorm it will wash away,” Carter said.

The City tells WRTV Indy DPW selects the type of mix used for repairs primarily on availability of material and ongoing weather conditions.

In an email DPW told WRTV, the cold-mix is used for small crack repairs and potholes when the weather is too cold for the heat required when using hot-mix. The department added, asphalt plants are also not in operation when it’s that cold, so the availability of material is limited.

Regardless, neighbor’s like Clint are hoping for a more permanent solution to fix their roads “I would prefer to have it properly fixed and paved,” Carter concluded.

Year to date, Indy DPW has:

Used 4916 tons of hot mix

Used 864 tons of cold mix

Filled over 280,000 potholes

Resolved 17,818 of the 18,929 cases reported by residents to the MAC

You can report potholes by clicking here or by Mayor’s Action Center at 317.327.4622

