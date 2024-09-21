Sunflower celebration at Waterman’s Family Farm welcomes fall

INDIANAPOLIS — A sunflower patch in Indianapolis is celebrating the end of the summer this weekend.

Waterman’s Family Farm is hosting its first-ever sunflower celebration. This year, they planted over 11,000 seeds to fill the patch.

Now, the sunflower heads are available to harvest and feed our migrating feathered friends and other wildlife.

Waterman’s is inviting people to come and join them in picking the sunflowers and getting into the fall spirit.

“The pumpkins are blooming; all the flowers are starting to turn gold. The corn is turning gold. It’s the most beautiful time of the year,” Tyler Hutchison, Watermann’s Family Farm manager, said.

Those who attend the celebration can also enjoy music, hayrides, games, vendors and more fall activities.

“Our pumpkin patch is looking great this year, so we have plenty of pumpkins for people to come out and pick. We have apple cider slushies, we’re doing caramel apples, steam roasted corn,” Hutchison said. “I mean, if it’s a fall tradition, we’ve checked it.”

The celebration will continue from 12-8 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, click here.

