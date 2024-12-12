Indy Peace Fellowship's Father's Fun Fest hopes to support fathers, their families

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indy Peace Fellowship organized an event Wednesday night that focused on parents and their connections with their kids, especially fathers.

Shaquille Bell is a father of four, he has twin boys and two girls.

Bell tells WRTV’s Amber Grigley that being a father has been one of the best experiences.

"Growing with them and learning with them, learning new things, learning how to be a father as they grow. It's teaching me how to be a better man and stronger father," Bell said.

A goal he strives to achieve every day, after losing his sister in 2022.

"Her name is Secoya Williams. She was murdered on February 25, 2022, at a nightclub, senseless gun violence. She was a big support," Bell said. "Everything I do is not even for my kids, but for my sister too, just for her to see that I'm out here being the best father I can be."

That's why he made it a priority to attend Father Fun Fest on Wednesday evening, held at the Fredrick Douglass Family Center.

"Anything that has to do with father's event, I want to be there first and foremost, 30 minutes early," Bell said.

Officials say the event was to give thanks to the fathers in the community.

WRTV

"Fathers are in the house. They are taking care of their little ones, and they just don't have that spotlight. We're here to give them that spotlight, to say thank you for what you do in your own household and give you some extra support so you can continue that," Shardae Hoskins, Lead Program Manager for the Office of Public Health and Safety Community Violence Reduction, said.

Through games, pizza, and conversation. Hoskins said it's a start to pour into fathers so they can continue to pour into their little ones.

"Any time a young person is impacted by violence, by crime, it hits us all close to home. These are our babies. This is our future. So, I am urgent any time a young person is impacted," Hoskins said.

"We all can come together and recreate what the city is supposed to be: love, peace and harmony," Bell said.

"This is everyday work. These men, these fathers. They are fathers every single day, and we are just here to highlight,” Hoskins said.