Susan Bayh Outdoor Classroom dedicated at Holiday Park

INDIANAPOLIS — Today, former Indiana Governor and Senator Evan Bayh and twin sons Beau and Nick attended the official opening of the Susan Bayh Outdoor Classroom at Holiday park— a fitting tribute to a former Indiana first lady, who loved learning and the great outdoors.

The classroom project at the park's nature center was launched after Mrs. Bayh died of cancer in February 2021.

At the ceremony, Evan Bayh reflected on a conversation he and his sons had with President Biden, who attended a memorial service for Mrs. Bayh soon after her death.

The president has seen his share of family tragedy, losing his first wife, a daughter and one of his sons.

"He took the boys aside and he said 'Now you may have trouble understanding what I'm about to tell you, but trust me its true. The day will come when your loved one's memory will bring a smile to your lips, not a tear to your eye.'" Evan Bayh remembered President Biden saying. "Perhaps today is that day because I can't imagine a more lovely day to honor Susan Bayh."

The outdoor classroom seats 50 and features a learning lab, fireplace, and water element.

The 300 thousand dollar project was fully funded by contributions from 46 donors.

In addition to the classroom, the Bayhs will be inducted into the Indiana Society of Pioneers, an organization that recognizes the descendants of the early settlers of Indiana.