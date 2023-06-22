Suspect identified in Hancock County hit and run critically injuring 13-year-old

HANCOCK COUNTY — Police have identified a suspect related to the hit-and-run that critically injured a teenager last Saturday.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, a search warrant was obtained for the suspect vehicle on Wednesday, June 21 and led to the seizure of the car and a conversation with the suspect.

However, the suspect was not taken into custody.

At this time, the sheriff's office is not releasing the name of the suspect until formal charges are filed and for the integrity of the investigation.

13-year-old Jasper remains in critical condition at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office continues to ask for anyone with information to call 317-477-1199.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and his family," Captain Robert Harris said. "We would like to thank everyone who has called in tips to our department, and the media for sharing this story."