Suspect trying to break into Muncie home fatally shot by police

MUNCIE, Ind. (WRTV) — An attempted burglary suspect at a home in Muncie was fatally shot by police early Saturday morning, according to the Indiana State Police.

State police identified the suspect in a release sent Saturday as 51-year-old James Willis of Muncie.

Muncie Police Department officers were first dispatched to a home on West Oaklyn Avenue just before 2:20 a.m. after receiving a report that a man was trying to break into the residence.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with Willis, who tried to flee the scene in a Chevy pickup truck.

During his escape attempt, ISP says Willis drove directly at a Muncie police officer. This prompted the officer to fire his gun, striking Willis at least once.

After being shot, Willis continued to drive away, eventually crashing at the intersection of South Tillotson and West Godman avenues.

Willis died at the scene.

Police did not say if any other officers were hurt or if anyone was harmed during the attempted break-in. ISP says detectives will continue their investigation and report back to the Delaware County Prosecutor's Office.

The officer who fired his weapon has not been identified.

Police say they will release more information once available.