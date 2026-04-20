Suspected drunk driver crashes into Lawrence middle school building

LAWRENCE — Classes will continue as scheduled at a Lawrence middle school after a vehicle crashed into the building Sunday night.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. at Belzer Middle School. The school is located near East 54th Street and Richardt Avenue.

Lawrence Police officers found a car had crashed into an exterior wall of the school. The impact left a large hole in a classroom.

No one was inside the vehicle or building when the crash occurred, police said.

Officers found evidence of alcohol consumption in the vehicle. Police do not have any suspects at this time.

First responders determined the building structure was safe, according to police.

Dana Altemeyer, director of communications for MSD of Lawrence Township,told WRTV that classes would resume normally Monday morning.

A large sheet of plywood now covers the hole in the exterior wall.