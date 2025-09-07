SUV crashes into home on Indianapolis' northside, driver dies

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died early Sunday morning after his SUV crashed into a house on the city's northside.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 7800 block of Delbrook Drive at approximately 4:16 a.m. following reports of a personal injury crash.

Officers found a full-size SUV that had struck a residence in a single-vehicle accident. The adult male driver was transported to an area hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

No other individuals were injured in the crash.

The IMPD Fatal Crash Investigation Team is handling the investigation.