SUV crashes into Super 8 motel near Castleton

INDIANAPOLIS — Seven people and a dog are displaced after a SUV crashed into a Super 8 motel near Castleton.

According to Indianapolis Fire Department, the SUV drove through the Super 8 motel at 7202 E. 82nd St. and took out a stairwell.

No injuries were reported but a total of seven people are now displaced, including two adults and three children upstairs and two adults and a dog in the apartment that was hit.

WRTV

The motel will put both families in other units.

IFD said the SUV possibly had four occupants but they all ran from the scene after the crash.