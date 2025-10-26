Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SUV drives into apartment wall on Indy's northside

INDIANAPOLIS — No one is hurt after an SUV crashed through an apartment wall on the north side of Indianapolis Saturday afternoon.

According to a social media post by the Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters say the vehicle traveled more than 500 yards before slamming into the building on Amerherst Drive.

The apartment was empty at the time of the crash.

Firefighters had to bring in a collapse rescue team to make sure the building was safe.

Investigators are working to learn what caused the crash.

