Sweets & Snacks expo commits to Indianapolis for the foreseeable future

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis hosts several big conventions, but for the first time since 1997, the Sweets & Snacks expo is taking place right here in the Circle City.

Alina Morse is only 19 years old but says she has been coming to the Sweets & Snacks expo for 10 years.

"I had the idea to start Zollie Candy because I wanted to enjoy candy without my parents saying no, without it being bad for me,” Alina Morse the CEO of Zolli Candy said. “Then I learned that tooth decay was the single greatest epidemic facing kids in America. "

That's why all Zolli Candy is sugar free and many of the candies fit unique diet needs, something Morse said was lacking in the industry when she started.

"You know 9 or 10 years ago there was nothing better for you,” Morse said. “There was nothing you know healthy zero sugar that was also functional and fun. "

Much like Morse's candy, this year's Sweets & Snacks expo is unique too.

"This show is more than 25 years old,” Karly Schildhaus the Spokesperson for the Sweets & Snacks Expo said. “We spent 25 years in Chicago and now we are here in Indianapolis in our new home."

The Sweets and Snacks expo says this is the largest turnout they have ever had which is just one reason that they are making Indianapolis one of their permanent homes.

"We will be spending two years in Indianapolis so this year and next,” Schildhaus said. “Then we will go to Las Vegas in 2026 and then we will repeat that pattern twice."

According to Visit Indy, this convention has brought 16,000 people to the city, generating nearly $12.5 million dollars for the economy. They say the promise of more hotel space was a big selling point to getting the Sweets & Snacks expo.

"We've been able to welcome what will be an 800-room Hilton by Signia hotel downtown and that was a big selling point when we are able to talk to Sweets & Snacks to say we will have more hotel availability for you in 2026,” Morgan Snyder with Visit Indy said.

90 different countries are represented at the Sweets & Snacks expo. Visit Indy says the Circle City will be welcoming 500 conventions this year alone.

